‘MyPillow’ CEO to give keynote speech at Quad Cities 9/11 remembrance

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow Inc., will give a keynote address at a 9/11 remembrance in Davenport.

“A Call to Remembrance” will be 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at The Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St. to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, according to The Adler Theatre website.

Gaither Vocal Band musical artists Wes Hampton and Charlotte Ritchie will perform.

Thy Kingdom Come Ministries (TKCM) will sponsor the event. David Pautsch, QC Prayer Breakfast and TKCM founder, will give a commentary.

Tickets are on sale online and in person at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Reserved seat tickets are $20. For groups of eight or more at $120, call the Adler Theatre Box Office at 563-326-8522.