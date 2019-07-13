MYSTERY SOLVED: River Bandits find 4-year-old boy who made workers feel like MVPs

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The search is over for a mystery boy who made workers at Modern Woodman park feel like star players.

The River Bandits posted on Facebook Tuesday, asking for help finding a father and son who asked office workers, food workers, and first responders for their autographs.

Yesterday, some of our staff had an encounter with a young fan that left a lasting impression…here’s what happened:… Posted by Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

Three days and nearly 3,000 “likes” later, they found them.

Meet the Duncan family

The Duncan family was just out having fun at Tuesday night’s game when 4-year-old Brooks caught a foul ball.

He got one signature from a player, but he wanted more.

So his dad pointed him toward some lesser known MVPs.

“We got the workers,” said Brooks and his 6-year-old sister Elle.

“Without workers we don’t get to watch baseball,” Elle said.

“Yeah,” Brooks said.

The request caught many workers off guard, like his first signer: a police officer working security.

“But then Brooks said, ‘Without you guys baseball doesn’t happen and no people get to watch,'” Elle said.

After a response like that, everyone was happy to oblige.

“[They said] thank you,” Brooks said.

Elle said it almost made a woman cry.

“About made me cry,” said their dad, Shawn Duncan. “I was impressed. You know, it was very cool to watch.”

The River Bandits invited the Duncan family back next week so Brooks can throw out the first pitch.

After the game starts and the social media clicks fade away … Shawn hopes his son remembers one thing.

“Be nice to people, have fun and be courteous to everybody,” Shawn said.

Brooks is still waiting to find out at which home game he’ll be throwing the first pitch. We’ll update you on ourquadcities.com.

