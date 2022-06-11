Quad Cities Interfaith and NAACP of Illinois are partnering to bring a nonpartisan Candidate Forum to Rock Island County. The forum will be held on June 14 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, 630 Ninth Street in Rock Island. Candidates for both the Rock Island County Sheriff election as well as the Illinois House of Representatives District 72 election will be in attendance. The Sheriff forum will be held from 5:30-6:30 p.m., followed by a 30 minute break, and the State Representative forum will be held from 7-8:30 p.m.

The forum will allow voters to hear the candidates’ positions on current issues, as well as to promote community electoral participation. The event is free and open to the public. The candidates will answer written questions in a moderated, nonpartisan format and there will also be an allotted time for the public to ask questions.