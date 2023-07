Internationally known diversity, equity and inclusion trainer, teacher, lecturer and author Jane Elliott will be the keynote speaker at the Rock Island County NAACP Branch 3268 Freedom Fund Banquet.

“Thriving Together” will be Saturday, Aug. 5, at Bally’s Quad Cities, 777 Bally Blvd., Rock Island, with a reception at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m., and program at 7 p.m.

For tickets, email NobieNAACP@yahoo.com or NAACPRICOPresident@gmail.com