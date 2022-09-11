The NAACP of Rock Island County will conduct four (perhaps five) candidates forums with persons who seek elected office to a major office or position.

The first forum will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, 630 9th St., Rock Island. All forums are open to the public and free, courtesy of this NAACP branch, a news release says.

The second forum on Sept. 27 also will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the center.

“The NAACP is a non-partisan civil rights organization whose membership is pleased to hold these forums during each major election cycle” said Berlinda Tyler-Jamison, political action chair and immediate past president of the NAACP, unit 3268. She said the following candidates for office have been invited. Here are their statuses for participation in the Sept. 13 forum:

State Senator State Representative

Mike Halpin (confirmed) Gregg Johnson (confirmed)

Mike Thoms (confirmation pending) Tom Martens (confirmed)

“We are also very pleased that the following candidates for elected positions in Rock Island County have also agreed to participate in the Sept. 27 forum,” Tyler-Jamison said in the release.

Rock Island County Sheriff Rock Island County Clerk

Darren Hart (confirmed) Karen Kinney (confirmed)

Patrick Moody (confirmed) Marion Stallings-Moore (confirmed)

“Given the tumultuous physical, cultural and political climate in America today, it is imperative that an informed citizenry vote in what may be the most defining election in our country’s history. The NAACP believes it has a duty to be a vehicle for the distribution of information that will help the people in our districts make decisions that best serves our region’s and country’s interests. Hence four forums will be conducted to assist voters – Democrats, Republicans or Independents – in their choices,” said Bonnie Ballard, current president of the Rock Island County NAACP.

For more information, contact Berlinda Tyler-Jamison at 309-235-3570.