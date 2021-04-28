NAACP president responds to state’s attorney’s remarks Wednesday

The Rock Island County Chapter of the NAACP is responding to remarks made by the state’s attorney’s office regarding an officer-involved shooting that left a 25-year-old man dead earlier this month.
DeShawn Tatum was killed by police April 1 at the Chicken Shack, near 11th Street and 31st Avenue.
Police say Tatum hijacked a car at the Chicken Shack and then dragged some officers while trying to get away before finally backing away and into the nearby gas station.
That is when officers opened fire, striking him in the head and chest, killing him.
A decision was made by the Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office Wednesday following the release of footage from that night.
Bonnie Ballard, the president of the chapter, joined Local 4’s Jim Niedelman via Zoom with her thoughts on the decision.
