Naeve Family Beef will hold groundbreaking for new plant

Naeve Family Beef will break ground on its processing plant at 10 a.m. Thursday in Camanche, Iowa.

The new 15,000 square-foot beef-processing plant and retail space is at 1902 7th Ave. at the northwest corner of 7th Avenue and Highway 67.

“We are very excited to have started construction on our project. We are one step closer to providing locally raised beef to our amazing community,” said Andrew Naeve, president of Naeve Family Beef.

The companyu has hired Central Confinement Services out of Columbus, Nebraska, to complete the development and construction of the building, which should be completed later this year.

Forty to 50 people will be employed at the single-species beef plant.

The Naeves are sixth-generation family farmers who grow row crops and raise beef cattle near Andover, Iowa.