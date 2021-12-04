Nahant Marsh seeks nominations to recognize people who protect environment

Nahant Marsh, a nature preserve in southwest Davenport, seeks nominations to recognize local people who have dedicated their lives (or will dedicate their lives) to protecting the natural world.

The honors will be given at the third annual Oberholtzer Awards on Feb. 26 at the Bend Event Center in East Moline, a news release says.

The Oberholtzer Award recognizes a nominee’s hard work and leadership in conservation, spreads awareness to the causes they believe in, and inspires others to take action. Recognition categories are threefold—leaders from the past, present, and future, namely, students.

The award is named for Ernest Carl “Ober” Oberholtzer, a Davenport native, explorer, author, and pioneering champion for the protection of natural areas in northern Minnesota. He was a founding member of the Wilderness Society and a leader of the nation’s wilderness movement through much of the 20th Century.

Nomination forms are available here and will be open through Jan. 14. Nominations will be considered from these counties: Clinton, Louisa, Muscatine, and Scott in Iowa and Henry, Mercer, Rock Island, and Whiteside in Illinois.

To be considered, a nominee must have demonstrated excellence in one or more of the following categories:

Conservation science and education

Stewardship of natural areas

Environmental advocacy

For more information, visit here.