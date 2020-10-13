Nahant Marsh’s 20-year anniversary celebration canceled, rescheduled

The Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport announced the cancellation of a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate their 20-year anniversary and addition of a 39-acre parcel of land.

Originally planned to take place 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, the event is being rescheduled in spring 2021.

With donations from the community, the center was able to invest over $600,000 to convert the parcel from farmland and an illegal dumping site into new wetlands, prairie and trails.

Nahant Marsh says other amenities will be added in the future.

The parcel is expected to be open to the public by summer 2021.

