On Friday, June 10 at 8:09 a.m., a 911 call was made to the Abingdon Police Department regarding two unresponsive subjects at 206 N. Snapp Street in Abingdon, IL. Upon arrival, Chief Rick Pecsi discovered two deceased individuals at the residence. The Knox County Coroner, along with the Knox County Major Crimes Unit and the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 were dispatched to the scene.



Knox County Coroner Mark Thomas pronounced Ellen Renee Penn and Ryan Matthew Stromson deceased at the residence.

Autopsies were conducted on both Penn and Stromson at the Peoria County Coroner’s Office. Results of the autopsies confirmed Ellen Renee Penn died of multiple gunshot wounds to the head, chest, and back and Ryan Matthew Stromson died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The investigation into this case continues. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Abingdon Police Department at 309-462-2091.