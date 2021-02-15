NAMI presents ‘Ending the Silence for Students’ hosted by library

Join Teen Librarian Amber and NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, for an online presentation designed for middle- and high-school students that includes warning signs, facts and statistics, and how to get help for themselves or a friend.

Research has shown that NAMI’s “Ending the Silence for Students” is effective in changing middle and high school students’ knowledge and attitudes toward mental health conditions and toward seeking help, a news release says.

Registration is required to receive Zoom meeting details. Register here: http://bit.ly/dpl-endingthesilence

The event is free and open to the public. For more information visit www.davenportlibrary.com or call the library at 563-326-7832.