NAMI to present free youth mental health workshop online

NAMI Sauk Area is proud to present a free Youth Mental Health First Aid (YMHFA) workshop.

Participants will complete an online introductory module prior to the virtual portion of the workshop on Monday, January 17, beginning at 9:00 a.m.

According to a press release:

In September 2021, 13 community members met in Fulton to discuss forming a coalition to address growing community concerns. As a result, the group formed a coalition with the mission of mobilizing and empowering the River Bend community to reduce substance misuse and promote brain health among youth through action, education, inclusion, and collaboration.

This course is free thanks to NAMI of the Sauk Valley Area. Youth Mental Health First Aid is designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, teachers, school staff, peers, neighbors, health and human services workers, and other caring citizens how to help an adolescent (age 12-18) who is experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge or is in crisis. Youth Mental Health First Aid is primarily designed for adults who regularly interact with young people. The course introduces common mental health challenges for youth, reviews typical adolescent development, and teaches a 5-step action plan for how to help young people in both crisis and non-crisis situations. Topics covered include anxiety, depression, substance use, disorders in which psychosis may occur, disruptive behavior disorders (including AD/HD), and eating disorders.

River Bend Caring Coalition