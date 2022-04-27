The Davenport Public Library invites you to join NAMI to learn about writing for mental health.

Counselor Christina Wassenhove will cover the mental health benefits of writing and why it can be an excellent tool to help reduce stress, improve memory and regulate emotions. She will show grounding techniques used in journaling.

Writer Jodie Toohey from the Midwest Writing Center will pick up on the grounding theme and show how to use the senses as a framework for writing. She will introduce the “free-writing style” and guide participants as they try several writing exercises.

Arrive prepared with a journal, paper and something to write with as you invest in your well-being and join NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley and the Davenport Public Library to come “Together for Mental Health,” Thursday, May 12, 6:30 p.m. at the Fairmount Street Branch, located at 3000 North Fairmount Street, Davenport. This program is best suited for adults and is offered in-person or virtually. Registration is required. To register, click here.