Before the pandemic, in any given year, one in five people in the United States reported having a mental health condition, according to a news release.

Mental health experts suggest the figure is now two in five, or even more. Every year, NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, brings together hundreds of people to raise mental health awareness and funds through NAMIWalks. This year’s walk is Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park, Bettendorf.

Pre-walk activities include sponsor booths, live music, a dog tent, kid zone, clowns and team photos beginning at 8 a.m. A 5k walk begins at 9:30 a.m. along the bike path.

To join NAMIWalks Your Way, visit here. There is no registration fee, but fundraising is encouraged. Registration also is available on-site Saturday, and donations will be collected.

All funds raised support NAMI GMV’s free mental health education and support programs designed to help families work toward recovery.

NAMI GMV is part of the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness.