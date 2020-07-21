NAMIWalks turns into a national virtual event

This year’s NAMIWalks 5K is going virtual and joining NAMI affiliates in more than 40 cities in a national event.

Normally each year, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) of the Greater Mississippi Valley brings people together to raise mental health awareness and money for free mental health education and support programs for people living with a mental health condition.

With the challenges of this year, the decision was made to make NAMIWalks virtual and join other NAMI affiliates in NAMIWalks Your Way: A National Day of Hope on Saturday, October 10.

Instead of walking a 5K at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf, participants can still walk, but use a treadmill, or walk in their backyard, or local park, all while taking the necessary precautions to stay safe. Some may do other activities they enjoy, such as hula-hoop or practicing yoga. Then they will share their activity on social media and follow NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley’s program online.

“One in five adults experience mental illness, but it touches five in five people either directly or indirectly,” according to NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley Executive Director Angela Gallagher. “Now more than ever, our communities need to come together to raise awareness and let people know they are not alone.”

To join the NAMIWalks Your Way, visit this website.

There is no registration to participate, but fund raising is encouraged. All the money raised locally stays here.

“This year we see an increased awareness for mental health conditions,” adds Gallagher. “Our walk slogan ‘mental health for all’ has never been truer.”