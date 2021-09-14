NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley steps off this Saturday

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley hosts its annual NAMIWalk this Saturday, but with a twist.

NAMIWalks Your Way will be in-person event, but participants will have many online options as well. Virtual participants can walk 7,000+ steps or ride a treadmill or stationary bike for a 5K their way, practice a self-care activity, plan a craft day or hold an online bake-off.

The in-person NAMIWalks Your Way Greater Mississippi Valley is Saturday, September 18, at 9:30am at Veterans Memorial Park in Bettendorf. Registration and walk-site activities open at 8:00am. Participants are asked to comply with the local health department COVID-19 guidelines.

NAMI Greater Mississippi Valley offers free nationally developed education programs that teach families to cope, communicate and effectively advocate for a loved one living with a mental health condition.