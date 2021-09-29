Narcotics unit: Felon had drugs, gun in apartment

A 24-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges involving drugs and a gun after law enforcement served a search warrant in an apartment early Wednesday.

Darron Mayo faces charges of controlled-substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 3500 block of Heatherton Drive for an ongoing drug and gun investigation, an arrest affidavit says.

In the dresser, detectives found:

152.45 grams of of marijuana

a loaded black Zigana PX-9 handgun

Black digital scale with marijuana residue.

In the closet, detectives found:

643.45 grams of marijuana

3 grams of crack cocaine (separated out into six individually packaged rocks packaged for sale, the affidavit says)

11 Xanax bars

On the bed, detectives found:

$1,840 in currency.

Mayo also had an outstanding warrant out of Rock Island County for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, the affidavit says. He was being held Wednesday on $50,000 bond in Scott County Jail.