Narcotics unit: Felon had drugs, gun in apartment

A 24-year-old Davenport man faces felony charges involving drugs and a gun after law enforcement served a search warrant in an apartment early Wednesday.

Darron Mayo faces charges of  controlled-substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp and control of a firearm by a felon, court records say.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Davenport Police Department Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 3500 block of Heatherton Drive for an ongoing drug and gun investigation, an arrest affidavit says.

In the dresser, detectives found:

  • 152.45 grams of of marijuana
  • a loaded black Zigana PX-9 handgun
  • Black digital scale with marijuana residue.

In the closet, detectives found:

  • 643.45 grams of marijuana
  • 3 grams of crack cocaine (separated out into six individually packaged rocks packaged for sale, the affidavit says)
  • 11 Xanax bars

On the bed, detectives found:

  • $1,840 in currency.

Mayo also had an outstanding warrant out of Rock Island County for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, the affidavit says. He was being held Wednesday on $50,000 bond in Scott County Jail.

