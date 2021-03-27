Narcotics unit: Suspect admitted to selling meth, having loaded gun

A Davenport man was behind bars Saturday after police say they found a loaded gun and meth in his bedroom.

Marshall Popp, 30, faces a felony charge of felon in possession of a firearm and misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m. Thursday, members of the Davenport Police Department’s Narcotics and Gun Investigations Unit executed a search warrant on the 4800 block of West Kimberly Road in response to Popp as a suspect selling methamphetamine.

During a search of his bedroom, they found a loaded .22-caliber Ruger with a bullet in the chamber and six in the magazine, about one gram of meth, two working digital scales with meth residue, packaging material and several pipes and syringes “used to ingest meth,” the arrest affidavit says.

After Popp was read his Miranda Rights, he admitted all the items were his and that he sold meth to multiple people.

Popp has felony convictions from 2015 and 2020 and is prohibited from having guns.

He is scheduled to appear in Scott County Court on Tuesday and again April 2. He was being held Saturday on $5,000 bond in Scott County Jail.