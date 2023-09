Ollie’s bargain outlet opened in Moline.

Three-time NASCAR champion Tony Stewart was at the grand opening of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in Moline, signing autographs for fans to help launch the store.Fans were wrapped around the store waiting to have Stewart sign autographs and take pictures.

This is the first Ollie’s in the Quad Cities. The chain brands itself as “good stuff cheap,” and they sell overstocked and clearance items.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is located at 4400 27th St., Moline.