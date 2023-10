NASCAR will be racing back into Iowa, and this time it’s with the top Cup Series.

Governor Kim Reynolds was on hand for the announcement. The Iowa Speedway will be getting some much needed upgrades and a possible resurfacing of the track. IndyCar, Xfinity Series and trucks have all raced in Newton, but this will be the first cup race to run at the speedway.

NASCAR last raced in Iowa in 2019 with the lower-level Xfinity Series.