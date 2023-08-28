Sixty years ago, Martin Luther King Jr. lead the march on Washington D.C. where he delivered his iconic ‘I Have a Dream’ speech.

Organizations in the Illinois Capitol reflected on Dr. King’s message, acknowledging progress over the years, but many say more needs to be done. Springfield honored the civil rights leader with a statue, but it was vandalized and removed last year. It renewed calls from people in the community for a new statue of Dr. King, but also a new home for it.

The Illinois state budget set aside $500,000 for the architect of the capitol to acquire, place and maintain King’s statue. It doesn’t specify if it will be a new statue or the one that once stood.