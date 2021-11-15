National Apprenticeship Week highlights “learn and earn” registered apprenticeship opportunities

High school apprentices shared their experiences in the workplace Friday to help students learn about different career paths after they graduate.

Employees with Iowa Workforce Development focused on National Apprenticeship Week. The event highlighted the importance of registered apprenticeship programs and the different paths they create for employees and employers. These programs can help people who decide to change careers.

The Davenport School District has the second highest number of high school apprentices in Iowa.