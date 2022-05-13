To support inter-modal transportation and National Bike to Work Week, Davenport CitiBus, Bettendorf Transit, and the Illinois Quad Cities Metro public transit systems encourage people to combine biking and public transit as an option for daily commuting.

National Bike to Work Week begins Monday, May 16 through Sunday, May 22, 2022. During this time, all three systems are offering a FREE ride to riders who choose to bring their bike during any part of their trip.

Space could be limited; each bus can accommodate up to two bikes on the rack at a time. Whether you’re heading to work, out for exercise, or just enjoying the day, using public transit in conjunction with your bike extends the distance you can travel and multiplies your options, according to a release from the transit systems.

Find out more by calling 309-788-3360 or visit www.metroqc.com, www.davenportiowa.com/citibus, or www.bettendorf.org.