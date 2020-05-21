National commander of American Legion suggests alternative activities for Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day is Monday, May 25. Most local parades, speeches and other celebrations were canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

American Legion National Commander James Oxford stresses the importance of remembering those who have “given their lives for our freedoms” and is urging the public to honor the country’s fallen soldiers, sailors, airmen and Marines. It is suggested this be done by lighting red, white and blue candles and placing them on front porches at dusk on Memorial Day.

The American Legion says each color is symbolic. Red represents the blood that has been shed, white is reflective of Prisoners of War and Missing in Action service members who still have not been brought home and blue represents the service members who survived war, came home to their families and have since passed away.

Commander Oxford also suggests making signs expressing gratitude to the nation’s military, taking pictures and posting them on social media.

The American Legion Post 26 in Davenport says they are active in the community by sponsoring Boys State attendees, assisting with Honor Flight activities, performing services at veteran funerals, providing honor guard staff at community events and many other activities. They thank the community for their support.

To learn more about the Davenport American Legion, call the post directly at 563-322-4971 or visit their website.