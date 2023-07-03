The start of the national river cruise season for the Quad Cities launched Sunday, June 25, when the American Symphony docked at River Heritage Park in Davenport.

The American Symphony cruise ship made its first stop in Davenport this season June 25, 2023.

American Symphony is one of the vessels that is part of the American Cruise Lines’ (ACL) fleet stopping here this season, according to a Visit Quad Cities press release. The ACL is just one of the river cruises directly activating the local Mississippi riverfront. Others include American Queen Voyages (AQV), Viking Cruise Line, Celebration River Cruises, Riverboat Twilight, and Channel Cat.

Visit Quad Cities will welcome thousands of passengers during more than 50 stops this year showcasing the regional destination’s global asset, the Mississippi River. Cruise lines have scheduled visits in the QC until late October, according to the visitors bureau.

“We always look forward to welcoming our river cruise guests to the QC,” said Dave Herrell, president and CEO, Visit Quad Cities. “The river cruise season and industry programs our region, positively impacts tourism, and activates our world-renowned Mississippi River. We are grateful to the many partners we work with annually in this space and the number one priority that we all need to deliver is an unparalleled visitor experience for these customers.

A view from the Viking Mississippi when it docked in Davenport in September 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“There is a busy schedule in 2023 and its incredibly fun to see our guests emotionally connect with all we have to offer in our regional destination,” he said in the release.

Viking will be the next cruise line to stop in the QC on Wednesday, July 5 at River Heritage Park. The Viking Mississippi made its first stop in the Quad Cities last September.

The American Countess will dock in Bettendorf on Friday, July 7.

The AQV will make its first stop in the QC on Friday, July 7, when the American Countess docks at the Isle Casino in Bettendorf. The river cruise schedule is subject to change at any time. NOTE: There are no public tours given of any of the vessels.

For more information on cruises and other adventures on the Mississippi River, check out the Visit QC website HERE.