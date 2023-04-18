The Iowa-Illinois Chapter of the National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) will host the 14th Annual Midwest Government Contracting Symposium, according to a news release.

This event is focused on linking people to valuable information and opportunities, the release says. It will draw hundreds of professionals from across the country to the Quad Cities to learn more about working with the defense department and supply chain operations with the Rock Island Arsenal.

This year’s symposium will focus on innovation, sustainment, and modernization. This event will be held at the Vibrant Arena at the Mark in Moline on May 23 and 24.

Registration for this event is under way. For details, visit here.

In addition to more than 6,000 employees of the Rock Island Arsenal, there are thousands of other individuals and hundreds of other businesses in the Quad Cities contracting with organizations on the Rock Island Arsenal. The Quad Cities provides the third most industrially diverse area in the United States which makes this event invaluable to its attendees and sponsors, the release says. The symposium is one of the few times all of these groups gather together along with others from around the country to promote and advance this area.

About the Iowa/Illinois Chapter of National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA)

The National Defense Industrial Association is America’s leading defense industry association promoting national security. It is a non-partisan, non-profit association headquartered in Arlington, Virginia. The Iowa-Illinois Chapter was founded in 1945 as an arm of the national association. The area chapter provides geographic coverage for Iowa and the western 1/3 of Illinois, furthering the national objectives and policies. The association’s mission is to champion issues contributing to the strength, resiliency, and capacity of the industrial base, build a vigorous, responsive. and collaborative community in support of defense and national security, and convene legal and ethical forums for an exchange of ideas, information, viewpoints, and capabilities.