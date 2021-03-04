National Guard gives Bustos ‘peace of mind’ despite new U.S. Capitol threat

U.S. Capitol Police are investigating another potential threat on the nation’s capital.

They say there is intelligence suggesting a militia group is plotting to attack the Capitol building today.

The police department announced it is prepared for any threats toward members of congress or the Capitol complex.

Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos was in Washington D.C. during the January riot.

She says there’s been 5,000 National Guard troops there since then.

“500 of those 5,000 are from the State of Illinois. I’ve been able to meet with them,” Bustos said. “I’ll tell you, they give me peace of mind. The fact that you can hardly walk down the street — on any corner near the Capitol are men and women in uniform.”

A large number of conspiracy theorists believe Donald Trump will return to the presidency today. Their belief comes from the fact that March 4 used to be the presidential inauguration date.