Several soldiers from the Illinois National Guard 6th Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, will conduct a mobilization ceremony before deploying to the U. S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility.

The ceremony will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Heritage Hall (Building 60) at 3438 Rodman Ave., Rock Island Arsenal.

The SFAB is an elite unit with a core mission to conduct training, advising, assisting, enabling and accompanying operations with allied and partner nations. The Illinois Army National Guard’s SFAB unit was activated in 2020.

The 6th Battalion, based at Rock Island Arsenal in Illinois, represents the logistics experts in the 54th SFAB. The 54th SFAB headquarters is based in Indiana.