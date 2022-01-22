National Hot Sauce Day: Here’s what’s trending in Iowa, Illinois

Saturday is National Hot Sauce Day, and an online grocery delivery company has been keeping track of which ones are the most popular across the country.

According to a survey by Instacart, Huy Fong Sriracha and Frank’s Red Hot top the list.

Sriracha is the number one hot sauce in Illinois, while Burman’s Hot Sauce is a staple in Iowa.

Related Content One lucky Quad Citian could soon start a seriously spicy side-quest sampling sizzling sauces

Which states consume the most hot sauce by volume?

Instacart says North Dakota, New Mexico and Colorado are in the top three.

Iowa, on the other hand, uses the second least amount of hot sauce of any state, with Hawaii ranking number one.

Find complete results from the survey here.