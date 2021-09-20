National Merit BHS semifinalists announced

Five Bettendorf High School students were recently recognized as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

Semifinalists Aidan Hamner, Preston Martens, Noah Raso and Nicholas Theuerkauf are seniors at Bettendorf High School. Matthew Dorang graduated a year early and is currently attending Iowa State. The road to this honor is a team effort, as evidenced by the support of family and teachers who prepared the students.

“BHS prides itself on a relevant and rigorous curriculum, including honors, advanced placement courses and dual credit courses,” Principal Robert Boley said. “With this level of achievement, these students and staff exemplify determination and excellence.”

To become a National Merit finalist, a student must have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by the school principal and earn SAT scores that confirm earlier qualifying test performance. The semifinalist and a school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes the student’s self-descriptive essay and information about the semifinalist’s participation and leadership in school and community activities.