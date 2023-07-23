Neighbors in Sterling will be heading outside next month to send a message to criminals – they’re working together to stop crime in their city.

Neighborhoods throughout Sterling are invited to join thousands of communities across the country for the 40th annual National Night Out (NNO) crime and drug prevention event. The event is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the Sterling Police Department and will be one of over 16,700 communities from all 50 states coming together for fun, community building and crime prevention. National Night Out improves crime and drug prevention awareness, supports local anticrime efforts, strengthens neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships and tells law breakers that neighborhoods are fighting back.

Sterling’s National Night Out takes place on Tuesday, August 1st from 5 -7 p.m. in Central Park (Grandon). Residents are asked to bring a nonperishable food item; they will receive a floating bear for a chance to win fun prizes and enter the drawing for the evening’s grand prize, a Roku or Google Nest camera. The City of God Church will be doing their annual backpack giveaway from 7-8:30 p.m. After the giveaway, stick around for a free movie in the park, “Zootopia.”

