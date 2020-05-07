National Nurses Week: Honoring local healthcare heroes

Thursday is part of National Nurses Week.

It’s meant to honor those who keep our communities healthy and safe.

Because of the pandemic, this week takes on an even bigger meaning by showing gratitude to those on the front lines of the health crisis.

Businesses, and people have been showing their appreciation in many ways.

“We all are nurses for a reason. We realize what we are doing is making a difference,” Genesis Critical Care Services Manager at the Silvis Campus, Laura Carson.

Carson is one of those hereos fighting on the frontlines to keep everyone safe.

She says it’s important to give proper care, even during these uncertain times.

“It doesn’t really matter that we’re in a pandemic. I became a nurse for a reason, and that was to take care of the patient regardless of what their diagnosis was,” says Carson.

Stacy Wille, ICU Supervisor at Genesis finding ways to connect with people is something that’s important to a nurse. She says that is one of the toughest challenges during the pandemic.

“We’re coming up with new communication strategies on the daily. We’re just trying to be creative with how we’re communicating with them during this time,” says Wille.

The critical part nurses play in the battle against COVID-19, makes this week particularly significant this year.

Wille says, “I think we always felt like we had an important job. It means a lot to us to take care of people especially during their most vulnerable time, but right now it’s certainly more apparent.”

The community showing their appreciation, some by donating masks, and meals while others are creating chalk messages.

“This year is so significant because I think that nurses are getting the attention and recognition that they absolutely deserve,” says Trinity Health Foundation Director of Development,Mary Macumber-Schmidt

Healthcare workers typically will hold a celebration for Nurse’s week, but they say this year they will plan to postpone the hospital wide celebration until the fall.



