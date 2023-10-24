If you have unwanted medications, you can safely discard them this weekend.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28th, and local law enforcement agencies and pharmacies are collecting leftover prescription and over-the-counter drugs as part of this one-day event, held each spring and fall.

The spring collection last April collected over 332 tons of old medicine from 4,955 collection sites nationwide. To date, the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day has helped people safely dispose of 8,650 tons of medications since the program began.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a safe, convenient and responsible way to dispose of prescription drugs while educating the public about the dangers of misusing opioid pain relievers and other drugs. “All of us can help reduce the risk of drug diversion and misuse, overdose and even environmental contamination by properly disposing of unneeded medication,” said Susie Sher, Bureau Chief of the Office of Drug Control Policy.

National Prescription Drug Take Back events will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at designated sites across the country, including sites in East Moline, Silvis, Moline and Clinton. As part of the program, the DEA will accept unwanted vaping devices and e-cigarettes, if batteries are removed first.

For more information and to find a collection site in and around the Quad Cities area, click here.