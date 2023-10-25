Quad-City law enforcement are giving the public the opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by safely disposing of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted medications.

On October 28, the Coalition Advocating for Underage Substance Elimination (C.A.U.S.E.), a Rock Island County coalition, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), will partner with local law enforcement to host the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Residents can bring pills and patches for disposal to one of these five locations across Rock Island County:

Rock Island County Justice Center, 1317 Third Ave., Rock Island

Milan Police Department, 405 1st St. E., Milan

Moline Police Department, 1640 6th Ave., Moline

East Moline Police Department, 915 16th Ave., East Moline

Silvis Police Department, 600 Illini Dr., Silvis

Sites can accept any prescription or over-the-counter (OTC) pills or patches. Vape

pens and other e-cigarette devices may be turned in, but batteries must be removed from the devices. Sites cannot accept liquids, inhalers, needles or sharps. The drive-up and drop-off service is free and anonymous.

According to The C.A.U.S.E., the initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. In April 2023, 169 sites across Illinois collected 20,982 pounds of unused medications, with Rock Island County contributing more than 500 lbs. of that total. According to a 2022 Illinois Youth Survey, about 2% of 8th graders and 1% of 10th graders in Rock Island County have used prescription drugs not prescribed to them in the past 30 days. Approximately 19% of 8th graders and 15% of 10th graders in Rock Island County also reported that it would be “sort of easy” or “very easy” to gain access to prescription drugs not prescribed to them. Medicines that sit unused in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion and misuse.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. For more information, click here.