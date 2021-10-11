National qualifying soccer event coming to TBK Bank Sports Complex

Keeper Wars Ink and the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf will have a ball in a national qualifying event there from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

“We are very excited to bring our Keeper Wars families to an area that brings fun for all who attend,” Casey Clark, Keeper Wars Ink Founder & CEO, said in a Monday release. “To bring a New Year’s Indoor National Qualifying event to the Midwest is something we have wanted to expand on, and we are thrilled that TBK Bank Sports Complex and Visit Quad Cities see our vision and have partnered up with us to make it happen!”

Registration is now open for the Keeper Wars event for youth 8-18 years. In addition to the Keeper Wars two-day event, they will also offer a pre-event clinic and New Year’s packages for families to have fun ringing in the New Year.

“We are thrilled to host the first-ever indoor event for Keeper Wars Ink at TBK Bank Sports Complex during their New Year’s Bash and national qualifying City Tour,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities.

“Keeper Wars Ink is an innovative and exciting event that showcases the talent and skill set of goalkeepers during this highly competitive soccer initiative. This is yet another valuable opportunity to build our regional sports landscape and activate TBK Sports Complex through sports tourism. We look forward to seeing these athletes compete and continue to round-out their abilities while in the QC.”

“We are excited to partner with Keeper Wars Ink to continue to be a central hub for sports in the Midwest region,” said Dave Stow, CEO at TBK Bank Sports Complex. “Keeper Wars Ink brings a unique, energetic, and diverse event to our region bringing new athletes and top-quality programs to the Quad Cities and TBK Bank Sports Complex.”

The TBK Bank Sports Complex is at 4850 Competition Drive, Bettendorf.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Keeper Wars Ink to bring this unique and exciting event to The Plex Neighborhood,” said Kaitlin Clevenger, destination manager at The Plex Travel. “This will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase our Quad Cities hospitality community to a new group of outstanding athletes.”

Keeper Wars Ink is a soccer competition initiative designed and built for the specialty position of goalkeepers. It is a focused opportunity for the keeper society to come together and compete. Keeper Wars gives the limelight to the goalkeepers and allows them to showcase their skills (shot stopping, scoring, diving, throwing, punting, kicking, intelligence, etc.).

Keeper Wars Ink brings their events to soccer communities across the U.S. and generously donates a portion of their proceeds to worthy causes. In addition to their City Tour events, Keeper Wars Ink is excited to join US Youth Soccer at select National Showcase events as well. Both events are qualifiers for the 2021 Keeper Wars National Championship. For more information, visit www.keeperwarsink.com.

The “BettPlex” is a state-of-the-art, 75-acre, multi-purpose sports venue. The staff works with programs in multiple sports including baseball, softball, basketball, soccer, wrestling, arena football, gymnastics, pickleball, and volleyball. The facility also boasts an interactive entertainment center complete with bowling, arcades, escape rooms, laser tag, virtual reality experiences, and a multi-sport simulator, and Level II Fitness, a full-service fitness facility. To learn more, visit www.tbkbanksportscomplex.com.