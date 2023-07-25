A new grant will help local colleges and school districts address teacher shortages in high-needs districts.

Western Illinois University, along with Blackhawk College and local school districts, received a $1.4 million National Science Foundation grant, which will award 24 NOYCE STEM Teacher Scholarships over the next five years. Three scholars have already been selected for the Fall 2023 semester. Scholars who apply could receive over $30,000 in scholarships. The scholarships cover costs associated with tuition, fees and housing.

NOYCE scholars will receive up to two and a half years of scholarship funding to finish undergraduate degrees in secondary education teacher licensure in science or mathematics. The program helps majors in mathematics, biology, chemistry or physics majors. Students with these scholarships can earn a bachelor’s degree in STEM and a teaching license for under $15,000. Current WIU students, community college students and area high school juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply for the scholarships.

“The goal of this grant is to produce more highly qualified STEM teachers for our area high schools, and we believe the program should be of great benefit to students in STEM, our area school districts, Blackhawk Community College and Western Illinois University,” said WIU Mathematics Professor Bob Mann. “We are honored to provide these opportunities for our students, our communities and our future. “

For more information on the program, email Mann at rr-mann@wiu.edu or WIU Mathematics Professor Susan Brooks at sc-brooks@wiu.edu.