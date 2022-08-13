Scooter’s Coffee, best known for its amazingly fast drive-thru, specialty coffee, and baked-from-scratch pastries, opened a new location at 2008 Deere Drive in Milan on Aug. 1.

The nationwide chain also has drive-thru spots in Princeton, Ill., Monmouth, Muscatine, Burlington, Clinton and Maquoketa.

With the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent to collect toward free drinks for their loyalty, according to a press release. For quick and convenient ordering, Mobile Order Ahead is also available.

Ordering ahead allows customers to customize their drinks in many ways, pay ahead, and pick up quickly at the drive-thru window. To pay with the app, customers simply need to link a credit card and tap “Pay in Stores” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, they can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app.

Customers also have the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty through the app by using the “Scan to Earn Loyalty” Only QR code. The app is available for download on the App Store or Google Play.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has over 450 locations in 26 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2022.

Its signature drink is the Caramelicious, and the menu features an array of specialty espresso beverages, single-origin coffee, fruit smoothies, Red Bull Infusions, Cold Brew, baked-from-scratch pastries, and savory breakfast options.

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Neb., Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, according to its website. In more than two decades of business, Scooter’s Coffee’s success is simple: stay committed to the original business principles and company’s four core values, which are Integrity, Love, Humility and Courage.

The Scooter’s Coffee Brand Promise, often recited to franchisees, customers and employees is: “Amazing People, Amazing Drinks… Amazingly Fast!”