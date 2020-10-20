National Suicide Prevention Hotline to transition to ‘9-8-8’ number

President Trump signed a bill into law on Saturday for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline which is transitioning to the number “9-8-8”.

The National Suicide Hotline Designation Act will allow individuals seeking help to dial the three-digit number and be directed to the hotline.

Currently, the hotline number is 1-800-273-8255 (TALK).

Haley DeGreve started the Gray Matters organization at Augustana College. She said the hotline is crucial for the wellbeing of American’s mental health.

“It’s just as important as 911,” DeGreve said.

Local suicide and mental health advocate Valerie Rumler said the shortened digits will make the line more accessible.

“When you’re in crisis, you have too much going on in your head that you’re going to memorize [the 10-digit number],” she said.

Rumler became a suicide prevention advocate after losing her grandson to suicide. She adopted a bench at Prospect Park in Moline to honor his life, and said his story inspires her advocacy work.

“It reminds me more of where he used to come. I don’t live far from here,” she said.

She says “9-8-8” is a great first step.

“This is one giant step for mankind in learning about mental health and knowing that the nation needs help,” Rumler said.

DeGreve said suicide prevention is crucial during the pandemic.

“In the midst of COVID-19, I think more people have started to think about their mental health because we have been struggling more collectively as a country,” she said.

DeGreve has personally called the hotline.

“Especially on my darkest days where I just needed someone to talk to, I just needed someone who understood and could listen and could get me through those hard moments. I’ve called the suicide hotline plenty of times, and I’m not ashamed of it,” she said.

Todd Noack is the director of Life Connections Peer Resource Center based in DeWitt, and said he hopes the focus on the hotline decreases wait times.

“Time is not of the essence when it comes to a crisis. It’s there, it’s now, it’s happening. It’s not going to be put on pause,” Noack said.

Noack said being aware of local resources can also help in a time of need.

“9-8-8” will be finalized in July 2022. Until then, the original number will continue being the hotline.

Resources:

National Suicide Prevention Hotline: 1-800-273-8255

Life Connections support line: (516-688-7484)

https://www.namigmv.org/find-support/local-area-mental-health-resources/

Foster’s Voice