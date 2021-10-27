National UAW mourns death of a striking Deere worker in Milan

A UAW employee of the John Deere Parts Distribution Center was killed around 6 a.m. Wednesday in a traffic accident near the Milan plant.

The national United Auto Workers Wednesday morning said members are mourning the death today of a 56-year-old member of Milan Local 79, who was a 15-year employee at the Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Center. He was struck in a traffic accident and fatally injured while walking to the picket line.

“On behalf of the UAW and all working families, we mourn the passing of our UAW brother,” said Ray Curry, UAW president. “It is a somber time to lose a member who made the ultimate sacrifice in reporting to picket for a better life for his family and coworkers.”

The UAW will adhere to the policy to withhold the member’s name until family members are notified and decide to release their loved one’s information.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our brother who was reporting to the picket line. Our brother was fighting for what is right and we all mourn for his family and co-workers,” said Ron McInroy, director of UAW Region 4. “Through our tears, we continue to picket and honor the solidarity of our fallen brother. But we do this with heavy hearts today.”

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning, director of the Agriculture Implement Department said: “We are heartbroken over the tragic loss of our Brother. Our most sincere condolences go out to his family and his co-workers and they are all in our thoughts and prayers as they go through this difficult time. The entire UAW mourns today.”

Curry said the UAW flag will fly at half-staff in honor of their fallen brother.

The UAW Flag at half-staff in East Moline. UAW President Ray Curry said the flag will fly at half staff in honor of the striker who died this morning in Milan.

Shortly after 6 a.m., the Milan Police Department responded to the intersection of the Rock Island Milan Parkway and Deere Drive for an accident involving a pedestrian and a single motor vehicle. Initial investigation showed the pedestrian was crossing the Rock Island Milan Parkway at the intersection with Deere Drive. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased from injuries sustained in the accident.

The accident is still being investigated and the deceased’s name is being withheld pending family notification. The Milan Police Department was assisted by the Moline Police Department at the scene of the accident.