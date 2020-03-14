National Weather Service Spotter Training to go Online during COVID-19 outbreak.

Due to concerns of COVID-19, the National Weather Service in the Quad Cities have opted to move their storm spotter training classes to online instead of an in person training seminar.

They will be hosting their online classes Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 8 pm. The classes will be available through GoToWebinar, and will be open to submit questions through the chat feature during the talk.

Registration will be limited to 300 people per session.

As always, the sessions are free and open to the public in the NWS Quad City area. Classes are great for all ages, but ages 10 and up will be able to get the most out of their experience.

To login to the webinar sessions head to https://www.weather.gov/dvn/spotters#schedule and click on the date that works best for you and follow the links accordingly!

The spotter training is a great way to be involved in weather reporting during the severe weather season as well as to learn some basics about the weather around us!

The class will cover general structure and movement of thunderstorms, identification of storm features, as well as safety around severe weather!