The family of Breasia Terrell, who disappeared in July 2020 and whose body was found near DeWitt in March 2021, were among those who attended the National Day of Remembrance in Centennial Park in Davenport on Sunday, September 25. The event was organized by Family Resources, who refer to it on their website as their “first annual balloon release event.”

Breasia’s mother Aishia Lankford and her family chose to blow bubbles instead of releasing balloons because it was better for the environment.

Congress designated September 25 as the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims in 2007. It gives the community an opportunity to remember those lost to homicide and to honor their memories. This event focuses on the impact of murder on families as well as communities and is a way to support and serve surviving family members. It also recognizes the work of organizations that provide services for families, individuals and communities dealing with homicide, including support, advocacy and counseling.