On Wednesday, a naturalization ceremony will be held at Augustana College, Centennial Hall, 3703 7th Ave., Rock Island, at 12:30 p.m. Naturalization ceremonies are the final step of the process for a foreign citizen or national to become a U.S. citizen, a news release says.

During the ceremony, about 91 immigrants from 18 countries will take the Oath of Allegiance and be sworn in as new U.S. citizens. Dr. Umme al-Wazedi, a professor in Augustana’s English department, will deliver remarks honoring the new citizens and offer personal reflections on her process of becoming a U.S. citizen.

Centennial Hall provides a beautiful setting for this ceremony with ample space to allow students from Augustana College and Alleman, Jordan, Our Lady of Grace, and Seton Catholic

Schools to attend and witness an important civics lesson and celebrate with the newest citizens

of the country.

Leading up to the ceremony, Alleman, Jordan, Our Lady of Grace, and Seton students participated in an art and essay contest. Winners will be recognized at the ceremony. During the ceremony, selected students will provide musical performances and lead the Pledge of Allegiance.