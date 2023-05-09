A naturalization ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Rock Island High School, Almquist Field, 2420 17th St., Rock Island, a news release says.

Naturalization ceremonies are the final step of the process for a foreign citizen or national to become a U.S. citizen. During this ceremony, about 60 immigrants from 20 countries will take the Oath of Allegiance and be sworn in as new U.S. citizens.

Rock Island High School provides a unique setting for this ceremony allowing the students

to witness an important civics lesson and celebrate with our newest citizens, the release says. Leading up to the ceremony select classes participated in an essay contest, and the winners will be recognized at the ceremony.

During the ceremony, several students will participate by providing musical performances and a multi-lingual welcome to the new citizens.