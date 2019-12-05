Nature’s Treatment in Milan licensed to sell recreational cannabis

Recreational marijuana becomes legal on Illinois on January 1st, and Nature’s Treatment in Milan is already licensed to carry, and sell it.

As of right now, it will be the sole provider in Rock Island County.

Nature’s Treatment has been a medical marijuana dispensary since 2016.



To prepare for the change, the business has added parking spaces, and additional waiting spaces. In order to purchase recreational Marijuana you will have to be 21 years or older, with a valid ID.



Shannon Ballegeer, Manager at Nature’s Treatment says, “In state residents will be able to purchase up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, 500 milligrams of edibles, and then 5 grams of concentrates. For out of state residents that amount is cut in half to 15 grams and so on. There are still laws that they will have to abide by. They can’t take it across state borders and stuff like that, but it does give them the option to try it out in the legal market.”

Nature’s Treatment is now working on it’s second location in Galesburg, Managers are hoping to have the dispensary up and running by early next year.