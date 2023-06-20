A Nauvoo, Ill. man is in the Henderson County Jail on a variety of drug charges today.

According to a release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy stopped a vehicle on US 34 at 1350E for a traffic violation on Sunday, June 18 at 4:31 p.m. The deputy could smell cannabis while speaking with the occupants of the vehicle. A search of the vehicle and occupants revealed that Madison G. Sterne, 68, was in possession of several controlled substances.

Madison Sterne (Henderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy found pills, alprazolam and MDMA (ecstasy), that were not prescribed to Sterne, as well as methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in Sterne’s possession. He has been charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, a class 1 felony, possession of methamphetamine, a class 3 felony and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor, according to the release.

Sterne is currently being held in the Henderson County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.