Navigating pothole problems in Rock Island

Potholes are becoming a big problem around the area this winter.

That’s especially been the case on parts of the Rock Island Beltway (92nd avenue.)

Last year’s brutal winter took a toll on roads.

While temperatures have been more mild this time around, the icy conditions haven’t helped.

One resident tells us, he believes its dangerous for people to drive on those roads.

There may be some relief coming for those residents.

Mike Bartels, the Rock Island Public Works director tells Local 4, city council approved the purchase of an asphalt hot box on Monday. It’s machinery that fills potholes faster and more effectively.

He also says, crews are out repairing roads all winter.

You can report potholes at Rock Island’s website, or by phone: 309-732-2200.