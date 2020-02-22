Navigating what’s next for Keystone students after Davenport budget proposal

The Davenport School District is now working on how to move some students to a new place of learning.

Davenport’s school board unanimously approved a budget proposal last night that closes the Keystone Academy.

If the proposal is approved, students at the facility will have to move to other schools, or be homeschooled.

Family Resources helps to place students in the program.

The Director of Child Welfare Juvenile Justice Programs says, they’re hoping to meet the needs of the children during the transition.

Davenport Superintendent Robert Kobylski also says, he’s already working on plans to incorporate the Keystone students into the other schools in the district.

He says, they’ll be organized based on the needs of each student.