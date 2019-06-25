Navy Week brings robots, bomb suits to QCA

U.S. Navy members share what it takes to wear the uniform

A group of Quad Cities kids got up close and personal with some unique members of the U.S. Navy Tuesday.

Service members– and their robots– met dozens of campers at Camp Abe Lincoln in Blue Grass, Iowa.

It’s part of Navy Week in the Quad Cities.

The goal is to share how the Navy works and what members do.

Kids learned about bomb suits, robots, and navy technicians.

They also got to ask their own questions.

One senior chief petty officer tells Local 4 news he wants kids to realize how important STEM programs are, which focus on science, technology, engineering and math.

“They don’t realize how much training and education and technology goes into that. They don’t realize that you have to be good at math and science to make it through Navy dive school. It’s not just all being about big and strong, how fast can you swim, how long can you hold your breath,” says Justin Brecunier, a U.S. Navy explosive technician and Senior Chief Petty Officer.

Gannon Broderson, a camper, says it was an eye-opening experience.

“Knowing what they have to work with and what conditions they have to go through as they’re out in the field it’s nice to know stories about what they’re doing because you have more appreciation for what they’re doing,” Broderson says.

The Quad Cities is one of 14 areas selected to be a part of Navy Week this year.

A Navy robot will be throwing the first pitch at Thursday’s River Bandits game.

Below is the Navy’s schedule for the QCA Wednesday.

You can find a full schedule for the week by clicking here.



———-

What: Hero Street Wreath Laying Ceremony

The Navy’s Ceremonial Band, crews from the USS Constitution, USS Sioux City, USS The Sullivans and the NOSC Rock Island sailors will be on hand for the wreath-laying ceremony honoring the street’s military history and the region’s service to our country. This event will feature music, speeches by Rear Admiral Pennington and the Silvis Mayor Matt Carter.

Where: Hero Street, Silvis, IL

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 – 7:30 – 9:00 a.m.

What: Navy Diver Demonstration at the North Family YMCA

Explosive Ordinance Disposal Divers will interact with families offer demonstrations of their bomb diffusing robotics both in and out of the water at the North Family YMCA.

Where: 624 W. 53rd St., Davenport, IA

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

What: Navy Crew Members Lend a Hand to Habitat for Humanity

Crew members from the USS Sioux City and USS The Sullivans will be helping Habitat for Humanity build exterior walls for their homes.

Where: Habitat for Humanity ReStore

3629 Mississippi Ave.

Davenport, IA

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 – 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

What: Presentation to Bettendorf Rotary Groups

Presentation to a joint meeting of the Bettendorf Kiwanis featuring representative(s) from the United States Navy.

Where: Tanglewood Hills Pavilion

4250 Middle Rd., Bettendorf, IA

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 – 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m.

What: Navy Demonstration with Iowa Council Boy Scouts Camp

The Explosive Ordinance Disposal Team, crew from the USS Constitution and the Naval History and Heritage Command will be at Loud Thunder Scout Reservation demonstrating the various skills and expertise of the Navy.

Where: Loud Thunder Scout Reservation

9906 175th Street W, Illinois City, IL

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 – 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

What: Navy Band Great Lakes Concert at Schwiebert Park

Local musicians with the Big River Brass Band will open the concert for the Navy Band Great Lakes. This is the featured concert for the Navy Band, featuring a live performance of a piece commissioned for the USS The Sullivans titled “We Stick Together” and narrated by Kelly Ann Sullivan-Loughren, granddaughter of the youngest Sullivan brother. The concert will also feature other Navy assets, so attendees can meet sailors from ships named for our region – USS Sioux City and USS The Sullivans, learn how to operate Navy robotics that can diffuse bombs, become a part of history with stories from sailors from the USS Constitution and more!

Where: Schwiebert Park

On the riverfront between 17th and 20th Streets

Rock Island, IL 61201

When: Wednesday, June 26, 2019 – 8:00 – 10:00 p.m.

(Gates open & activities begin 6:00 p.m.; Big River Brass Band 6:30 -7:00 p.m.; Navy Band Wind Ensemble 7:15 pm – 8:00 p.m.