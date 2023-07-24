The River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch, received a special delivery from Nayak Farms, a small family farm located in Gardner, Ill. Its mission is to feed Midwesterners by donating a portion of its yield each harvest to food banks across Illinois, a release says.

On Sunday, Nayak Farms delivered around 10,000 pounds of sweet corn to the River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch. Owner Dr. Dave Nayak splits his time between his farm in Gardner and Chicago, where he also operates the Strength to Love Foundation and the Strength to Love Asthma & Allergy FreeClinic.

“We at Nayak Farms are deeply committed to tackling food-insecurity in Illinois and the Midwest. The River Bend Food Bank, Galesburg Branch serves many food-insecure Western-Illinoisians who do not know where their next meal may come from. We hope that our model will help incentivize more farmers throughout our wonderful state and beyond to donate their yield or yield-equivalent to our food banks. Because at the end of the day, we all have an inherent responsibility to be a good neighbor to those around us in our communities,” said Nayak.

“The families who will receive the sweet corn, worry each day where their next meal is coming from. Receiving fresh corn will be an unexpected ‘treat’ for them. On behalf of those facing food insecurity in Galesburg, and the surrounding area, many thanks to Nayak Farms for their donation. Their continued support of feeding their neighbors in need is so appreciated,” said Nancy Renkes, president and CEO of River Bend Food Bank.

In 2022, Nayak Farms fed more than 100,000 people by donating their sweet corn to Illinois food banks under the Feeding Illinois umbrella. This 2023 harvest season, they hope to feed 250,000 food-insecure people with their nutritious sweet corn and newly planted green beans.

Nayak Farms was recognized at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health (WHCHNH) for its dedication and pledge to tackling food insecurity in Illinois and the Midwest. As the largest private donor of sweet corn to the State of Illinois, Nayak Farms is committed toward fighting food insecurity with the goal of implementing policy change at the state level.

Nayak Farms is a member of Illinois Corn Growers Association, Illinois Farm Bureau and Illinois Soybean Association.

For more information, please visit here.