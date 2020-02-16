NBA All-Star Weekend kicks off in Chicago

NBA All-Star Weekend is in full swing in Chicago, and fans from all over the world came to the city to be a part of it.

The festival kicked off Friday evening with the Celebrity Game and was followed by the Rising Stars Challenge.

Local 4’s Josh Vinson was there Saturday evening as fans packed the United Center to get ready for the Skills Competition, Three-Point Contest and Slam Dunk Contest before Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

One of the most interesting story lines is how Phoenix Suns Guard Devin Booker became an All-Star. Portland Trail Blazers Guard Damian Lillard suffered an injury earlier in the week, which sidelined him. Immediately after that game, Lillard vouched that Devin Booker should replace him, and that’s exactly what happened.

“I mentioned Book because I feel like he should have been here the last few years, especially this year, I feel like he’s having a great year,” said Lillard.

“I mean, it’s always a process, man. Everything’s a process. You have to take it one day at a time. Put your head down and keep working and keep grinding through it,” said Booker. “I think my five short years in the NBA, I’ve seen a lot from the business side on the court and taking it all in and try to be the best person and the best player I can be every day.”

Booker played in the Three-Point Contest Saturday night and will be playing in tonight’s actual All-Star Game.

Prior to the game, Chicago’s Jennifer Hudson will pay tribute to Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter and all that were killed in the helicopter crash last month.